Lions select Boston College OL Christian Mahogany No. 210 overall

With the 210th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected Boston College guard Christian Mahogany.

Mahogany played both right and left guard for the Eagles, playing the final run at right guard. After missing the 2022 season with a knee injury, Mahogany returned and was one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

He is a power-based blocker and a real people-mover in the run game. He was consistently projected to be a third-round or fourth-round pick, but the Lions landed Mahogany much later on the draft.

