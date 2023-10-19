Lions seeking a 6-1 start after starting 1-6 last year

These are not the same Detroit Lions we've been accustomed to seeing over the last several decades — or even the same Lions we saw just last year.

If the Lions beat the Ravens on Sunday, Detroit will improve to 6-1 on the season, a dramatic turnaround from their 1-6 start to the 2022 season.

That would make the Lions just the second team in the last 10 years to go from a 1-6 or worse start one year to a 6-1 or better start the next. The other team to do it was the 2018-2019 49ers, who lost seven of their first eight games on the way to a 4-12 record in 2018 and then won their first eight games on the way to a 13-3 record in 2019.

That 49ers team went to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season. The Lions, a franchise that has never been to the Super Bowl, can only hope for the same fate.