Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams is not participating in this week’s mandatory minicamp because he’s recovering from a torn ACL and the team’s second-round pick is also on the sideline.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that defensive end Josh Paschal will miss minicamp with a “lower extremity injury.” Paschal has also missed some recent OTA practices with the injury and also dealt with a leg injury late in the University of Kentucky’s 2021 season.

“We’re trying to be smart with him,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “There’ll be a couple of guys we back off of today just to be smart, try to get them out of here healthy. But all good.”

Paschal had 5.5 sacks for the Wildcats last season and will be in the mix for a role on the defensive line right out of the gate as long as he’s healthy enough to stay on the field.

Lions second-rounder Josh Paschal missing time with lower extremity injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk