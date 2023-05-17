Lions’ Scottie Montgomery selected for NFL’s Coach Accelerator program for 2023

The Detroit Lions only recently hired Scottie Montgomery as the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach, but he’s already proving to be a hot commodity. Montgomery was named as one of the 40 participants in this year’s NFL Coach Accelerator program later this month.

What exactly is that? From the NFL’s press release on the Coach Accelerator program,

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization, which promotes recognition and growth beyond one’s current club. The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a Head Coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.

Montgomery joined the Lions after coaching with the Indianapolis Colts, among his many stops on the coaching trail. Being a part of the program is an indication that Montgomery is viewed as a coach with upward mobility.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire