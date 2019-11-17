Lions score on first possession of second half to stay within striking distance
The Lions aren’t going away quietly.
Missing their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, the Lions have struggled on offense. But they put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half, cutting the Cowboys’ lead to 24-21. They converted two third downs and Jeff Driskel went 4-for-4 for 62 yards on the possession.
He threw a 39-yard pass to Marvin Hall to get the Lions in the red zone and completed the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones.
Lions fullback Nick Bawden is questionable to return with a knee injury as his defensive back Tracy Walker with a knee injury. Walker entered the game with a knee injury and was active despite practicing only on Friday.
