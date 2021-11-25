Lions score first as Jared Goff hits Josh Reynolds
The Detroit Lions got off to a quick start against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.
It was third-and-10 for Jared Goff and the winless Motown homestanding team.
Goff, who was 0-7 as a rookie starter with the Rams, found Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown pass and Detroit led 7-0 after the PAT in what felt like an, um, turkey of an NFC North clash.
Goff serves up a DIME to his old friend Josh Reynolds!
39-yard @Lions touchdown #OnePride
— NFL (@NFL) November 25, 2021