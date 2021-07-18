Lions score Chase Young in 2020 draft do-over

After one season, the draft class of 2020 fared a little differently than the draft order would indicate. And if the Detroit Lions got a do-over on Bob Quinn’s last draft as GM, one projection would have the team’s pass rush in much better shape.

Draft Wire and editor Luke Easterling compiled a redo of how the draft would look one year later, based on the players’ rookie seasons and the career arcs. That shakes things up in the top five overall, and the Lions at No. 3 would benefit.

Joe Burrow still goes to the Bengals at No. 1 overall after an up-and-down rookie season that got ended early with a nasty knee injury. No. 2 now becomes fellow QB Justin Herbert, who set the NFL rookie passing TD mark for the Chargers. He goes to Washington instead of Chase Young, who the Football Team tabbed in reality.

Young now sits there for the Lions at No. 3, and the Lions pounce on the impact defensive end from Ohio State. Young bagged 7.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and made the Pro Bowl as the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The player the Lions actually picked, CB Jeff Okudah, now comes off at No. 25 to the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah struggled through a sports hernia injury and seemed uncomfortable in Matt Patricia’s oddly passive defensive scheme, though his career story is still just beginning.