Lions score 14 in win over Titans, 8 in win over Golden Eagles

Apr. 23—The Lions' baseball team picked up a pair of wins Saturday.

Rushville opened the day with a 14-0 victory over Tri. The Lions scored in each of the five innings and pounded out 14 hits.

In the top of the first inning, Alex Reynolds singled in Damion Trueblood. A double by Keegan Bowles put Lions on second and third base. An error on Nicholas Bowles' ground ball scored both Lions for a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Josh Wainwright tripled and scored on Richard Barnes' single. Barnes came around to score on Mo Manghelli's ground out to make it 5-0. Reynolds drew a walk and scored on Keegan Bowles' RBI double. A two-out single by Nicholas Bowles scored Keegan Bowles to give Rushville a 7-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the Lions added one run when Barnes doubled in Wainwright. Another run came across for Rushville in the fourth as Keegan Bowles scored to make it 9-0.

Rushville plated five runs in the top of the fifth. Barnes had an RBI double. Barnes and Trueblood score on passed balls. Nicholas Bowles had an RBI single and Carter Woolf singled to drive in a run to make the final 14-0.

Tyler Smith pitched three innings for Rushville, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out seven. Woolf pitched two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with five strike outs.

The second game Saturday saw the Lions post an 8-2 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln.

Rushville scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed — scoring one run in the third, two in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Keegan Bowles got the win for the Lions, going 6.2 innings and giving up no earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 12. Smith got the other out for the Lions.

At the plate in the first, Keegan Bowles drove in Manghelli with a sacrifice fly and Nicholas Bowles scored on a wild pitch. Manghelli scored on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning. Keegan Bowles singled in Nicholas Bowles and Keegan Bowles scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth. In the seventh, Wainwright doubled. Smith and Wainwright scored on an error. A walk to Nicholas Bowles forced in the final Rushville run.

