Lions scheduled for six standalone games in 2024

Get ready to see plenty of Lions football in 2024.

After Detroit advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season, the league has scheduled the team for six standalone games in the coming season.

The Lions will begin their season with a rematch of the 2023 wild card matchup with the Rams on Sunday Night Football, hosting Los Angeles — and former quarterback Matthew Stafford — at Ford Field.

Then in Week 4, the Lions host the Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

The club will be on the road to face the Texans for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 10.

On Thanksgiving Day in Week 13, the Lions will host the Bears for what is slated to be Caleb Williams’ first visit to Ford Field.

The next week, the Lions will host the Packers on Thursday Night Football with a normal week of rest.

And in Week 17, the Lions are on the road to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game.

Additionally, Detroit has several games featured in the 4:25 p.m. ET window, including Week 6 at Dallas, Week 9 at Green Bay, and Week 15 vs. Buffalo.

The Lions finished last year with six standalone games, too, though they were initially scheduled with five. The sixth came from the league flexing the Week 15 matchup with Denver to Saturday night as it was one of several games in the Saturday pool for that week.

But the 2024 schedule is a stark contrast from even two years ago, as the Lions were scheduled for just one standalone game in 2022 — the Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills. The club was then flexed into Sunday Night Football to end the regular season, defeating the Packers to keep both teams out of the playoffs.