Lions schedule predictions: Picking each game in 2021

With the 2021 schedule release and the considerable fanfare around learning the Detroit Lions slate of games, it’s now time for the “schedule game.”

Game by game, week by week, how will the first year of the Dan Campbell coaching era turn out for these Lions?

Here’s an early guess at the outcome for each of the team’s 17 games.

Week 1 - 49ers

Week 1 is when the unexpected upsets are primed to happen. Take last year, when the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the media darling Indianapolis Colts in the opener...and then did not win another game. I think that kind of stunning outcome can happen for the Lions here. The 49ers are regrouping after an injury-marred fall from NFC champion to last-place in the NFC West. They have a QB controversy after drafting Trey Lance and a lot of moving pieces that will try to come together...on the road...with an early start. It's the best time for the Lions to catch the 49ers and catch a break. Lions win (1-0)

Week 2 - at Packers (MNF)

The only question here is how the officiating will play a role in the inevitable Packers victory. A mythical hands to the face penalty? Maybe pass interference that never happened? Some bizarre rule interpretation that has never before come up but will penalize the Lions at a particularly crucial point in the game? It's impossible to know exactly what or how it will happen. But it's impossible to expect it not to happen in Green Bay. In prime time. Lions lose (1-1)

Week 3 - Ravens

Preparing to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, on a short week no less, is a monumental challenge for a rookie head coach like Campbell. Yet it's the Ravens playmakers on defense and special teams that could be an even bigger problem for Detroit. This projects as the worst home loss for the Lions all season. Lions lose (1-2)

Week 4 - at Bears

The Bears are a tough animal to predict. Namely, who will be playing quarterback by this point? Aggressively trading up for Justin Fields suggests Chicago believes he's the answer long-term. And it's easy to see the Bears coaching staff circling this home date as the perfect time to unveil Fields to the Soldier Field faithful--especially if the team is 0-3, which is a very real possibility with their difficult early schedule. Yet as with the Ravens in Week 3, the Bears defense is going to be the bigger issue for the Lions in trying to win here. Worse Bears defenses than this one have stymied much better Lions offenses than what Detroit will take to Chicago. Lions lose (1-3)

Week 5 - at Vikings

The Lions match up relatively well with the Vikings on paper, as long as the revamped secondary plays to its potential. Detroit's strengths--the run game, the offensive line, the upgraded speed in the middle of the field--can be a problem for the enigmatic Vikings. This strikes me as a chance for a road upset, one of those games where things just fall Detroit's way. The Lions won't be favored here but Minnesota isn't a lock, either. Lions win (2-3)

Week 6 - Bengals

This game will test the Bengals draft strategy of prioritizing receiver over protecting QB Joe Burrow. Cincinnati opted for LSU WR Ja'marr Chase, which allowed the Lions to land OT Penei Sewell two spots later in April's draft. Chase figures to be a problem for the Lions, but the Bengals still have some OL issues. They also look more vulnerable in the defensive front six than they have in years, and that's where the Lions power-oriented offense can bite some kneecaps and start Cincinnati's 3-game road trip with a loss. Lions win (3-3)

Week 7 - at Rams

All eyes will be on SoFi Stadium and the quarterback grudge game. Stafford vs. Goff and their old teams. It's a storyline we're all sure to be exhausted from by this point on the NFL calendar. The Rams quietly lost a lot on defense and didn't really replace it, notably in the secondary. They're vulnerable if a motivated Goff is on point and if the Lions meager weaponry at WR is game. Tough to count on either of those in Los Angeles against Stafford, who would love to rub the "Stat Patford" garbage into some bitter Detroit faces. Lions lose (3-4)

Week 8 - Eagles

Here's a grudge match game that doesn't get nearly as much attention. The Eagles have five ex-Lions on the roster, most notably CB Darius Slay and RB Kerryon Johnson. Detroit has ex-Eagle Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard and Duce Staley as the RB coach, among other connections. Depending on how their QB experiment with Jalen Hurts shakes out, the Eagles are one of the teams that projects to be an NFC bottom-feeder. This is one of the few games where the Lions arguably have as much talent from top to bottom on the roster as the foe. They need to capitalize. Lions win (4-4)

Week 10 - at Steelers

Detroit exits the bye week and travels to face Mike Tomlin's hard-nosed Steelers. It's a potential trap game for Pittsburgh, which plays on Monday night (Chicago) in Week 9 and then heads to Los Angeles to face the new-look Chargers in Week 11. It will take some big plays by the Lions defense to eke out a win in a game where points figure to be at a premium. This is a matchup where not having Matt Prater as the kicker in Detroit anymore looms potentially quite large. Lions lose (4-5)

Week 11 - at Browns

Capturing the Great Lakes trophy will not be easy for the Lions. Cleveland is one of the favorites in the AFC with several premium talents across the roster. They also have the best offensive line in the league. In short, they are two years ahead of where the rebuilding Lions are right now. Lions lose (4-6)

Week 12 - Bears (Thanksgiving)

The Lions haven't won on Thanksgiving since 2016, with two of those losses coming at the hands of the Bears (2018-2019). Chicago won't be in awe of playing in the holiday matinee, and they could very well be in the thick of the NFC playoff race if things are working well at quarterback by this point. Detroit has the ability to send the Ford Field fans home happy, but it's an outcome that must be seen first before banking on it. Lions lose (4-7)

Week 13 - Vikings

Two reasons for Lions hope here:

The Vikings play in San Francisco in the late Sunday window in Week 12, giving them a short week with a lot of travel involved

If they're effectively out of playoff contention by this point, it could be Kellen Mond time at QB

There's definite cause for optimism for the home win, but the Vikings revamped defense is going to be a problem for the Lions here. Lions lose (4-8)

Week 14 - at Broncos

The Broncos have a lot of talent at a lot of key positions, especially on defense. If they get good quarterback play, be it from Drew Lock or possibly Aaron Rodgers, they're going to live up to the trendy sleeper status many in the media have already tagged them with. Don't ignore the potential for the fluke Lions road win. Think back to 2011 when Chris Houston picked off Tim Tebow and took it 100 yards to the house in a 45-10 Lions romp. But expecting that to happen is imprudent at best, unfortunately. Lions lose (4-9)

Week 15 - Cardinals

The Lions catch a break from the schedule makers with this one. Arizona plays on Monday night against the Rams, then has to travel to Detroit for an early kickoff. It could be enough for the Lions to extend the unbeaten streak against the Cardinals to five straight seasons. The Cardinals are a tough team to peg at this point, making this a real coin-flip game. Lions win (5-9)

Week 16 - at Falcons

Somewhat incredibly, the Lions have won three of their last four trips to Atlanta dating back to 2004. The only loss was the infamous Week 1 debacle in the winless 2008 season in Matt Ryan's debut as the Falcons QB. This game is winnable for Detroit if the passing offense is capable. Atlanta's biggest weakness appears to be pass defense--both pass rush and the secondary. They're going to win games by outscoring opponents. And looking at their formidable weaponry and protection built around Ryan, they're likely to do that to the Lions. Lions lose (5-10)

Week 17 - at Seahawks

A cross-country road trip coming off a road game in Atlanta is a very tall order for the young Lions. The legendary 12th man will be tough to beat, especially if he's wearing officiating clothes--as often happens when these two teams meet. Seattle fans will tell you that shouldn't even matter in this matchup, and they're probably right... Lions lose (5-11)

Week 18 - Packers

Prediction sure to be proven wrong: Jordan Love will start this game at QB for the visiting Packers. It will either be at the end of a disappointing season for Green Bay or in relief of Aaron Rodgers as the NFC North champion Packers rest up for the postseason. Either way, the Lions stand a fair chance of pulling off the win here. If the Packers need the victory for playoff qualification or seeding, that goes out the window. As such, the prediction here is hedged... If the Packers need to win the game, the Lions lose and finish 5-12 If the Packers don't need the win, the Lions seize the day and finish 6-11

