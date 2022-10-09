Lions cornerback Saivion Smith appeared to suffer a very serious injury today in New England.

Smith went down on the Lions’ second defensive play and was motionless on the ground. The medical staff put him on a back board and an ambulance came onto the field to take Smith directly to the hospital.

The 24-year-old Smith has bounced around the league for four years on practice squads and training camp rosters, and today he was in the starting lineup for the first time in his NFL career.

A member of Smith’s family who was in the stands went down to the field and rode in the ambulance with him.

Lions’ Saivion Smith taken off field in ambulance originally appeared on Pro Football Talk