Lions safety Mike Killebrew in concussion protocol
The Lions were already thin in the secondary, now will be without another safety this week.
According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, safety Miles Killebrew suffered a concussion in practice Thursday.
That doesn’t leave much time for clearance through the concussion protocol, so he’s likely out against the Bears.
Killebrew was a former safety who was moved to linebacker, but the Lions moved him back to safety.
They traded Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks, then fellow starter Tracy Walker suffered a knee injury and hasn’t practiced this week, taking both of their starters out of the mix.
That leaves Will Harris, Tavon Wilson, and C.J. Moore at the position.