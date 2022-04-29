Lions safety DeShon Elliott hopes the team drafts Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Freshly signed safety DeShon Elliott is already ingratiating himself to a considerable portion of the Detroit Lions fan base. Elliott, who signed as a free agent from the Baltimore Ravens, wants his new team to draft Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Elliott took to his Twitter account, where he’s quite active, to light a proverbial candle for Dean.

🕯 Nakobe Dean Manifestation 🕯 — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) April 29, 2022

Dean has consistently been one of the most popular 2022 NFL draft prospects with Lions fans, particularly after his outstanding game in Georgia’s win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff game. Dean could very well be on the board when the Lions pick at No. 46 overall on Friday night.