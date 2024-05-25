Lions safety CJ Moore admits ‘careless mistake’, ready to move on from his gambling suspension

After working hard to establish himself as one of the NFL’s top special teams players, Lions safety CJ Moore lost an unnecessary gamble that nearly cost him his career. The NFL suspended Moore, along with several other Lions, indefinitely last spring for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit cut Moore as a result.

Moore is now back with the Lions. After being reinstated earlier this offseason, the Lions re-signed Moore after the 2024 NFL Draft to return to his reserve safety role and special teams prowess.

While Moore refused to give specific details about his gambling, he acknowledged his mistakes and owned responsibility for costing himself a valuable season.

“I knew the rules, just like I said, just being immature, just gambling, losing control of being aware of exactly what I was doing,” he said. “So just a careless mistake.”

Moore wants to help any teammates who might fall prey to the same temptation he did, one which cost him a year of his career.

“If I can help and tell these guys and encourage them. Don’t even gamble at all, that’s my word to them,” Moore said after Thursday’s OTA session.

