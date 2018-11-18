Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, Cam Newton go down

The one thing that’s been working for the Lions offense may not be available the rest of the day. The one thing that has given the Panthers a chance may not either.

Running back Kerryon Johnson just went to the locker room, to be checked for a left knee injury.

Johnson walked slowly under his own power, after athletic trainers spent a good bit of time checking him out. He has 87 yards on 15 carries already today, as he continues to show he should be the Lions’ bell-cow back (LeGarrette Blount has zero yards on three attempts).

The Lions are hanging onto a 13-7 lead because the Panthers haven’t done much either.

But it may be getting harder, as quarterback Cam Newton just went down and had his athletic training staff checking his left knee. Taylor Heinicke has entered the game for the Panthers, as Newton’s getting checked on the sidelines.