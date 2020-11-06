Lions rule out Kenny Golladay

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay won’t be able to exploit a Vikings cornerback corps short on healthy bodies this Sunday.

Golladay hurt his hip in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts and word early this week was that he would miss at least one game as a result. The Lions confirmed he’ll miss Sunday’s game by ruling him out on their final injury report of the week.

Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (ribs) and safety Tracy Walker (foot) are also out. Offensive lineman Joe Dahl (back), linebacker Christian Jones (knee), cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are listed as questionable.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is not on the injury report, but he has missed practice all week after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He is expected to be cleared in time to play Sunday if he continues to test negative.

