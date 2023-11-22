Lions rule Jonah Jackson out for Thanksgiving

The brief turnaround between last Sunday's game and their Thanksgiving matchup with the Packers has not resulted in a long injury report for the Lions.

Left guard Jonah Jackson has been ruled out because of a wrist injury that kept him out of practice all week. He is the only player that received an injury designation for Thursday.

Jackson also missed the Lions' comeback win over the Bears. Colby Sorsdal got the start in his place.

Three other Lions were on the injury report during the week. Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), and center Frank Ragnow (toe) were full participants all three days and are on track to play against Green Bay.