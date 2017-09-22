Lions rule Jarrad Davis and Tavon Wilson out for Falcons game

The Lions are down a pair of starting defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions listed linebacker Jarrad Davis and safety Tavon Wilson out this week, along with running back Dwayne Washington.

Center Travis Swanson is listed as questionable, but they’ll miss Davis against a high-powered offense.

Davis, their first-round pick, left last week’s game with the Giants with a concussion. He was injured when he was pushed in the back by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., sending him into a collision.