Lions roster bubble watch: 5 players who revamped their roster stock

Even though the Detroit Lions failed to notch a preseason win after a 27-17 loss to Indianapolis Colts, you can tell this team will give you every ounce they got and fight till the very end.

On Friday night, with the majority of the starters sitting out, it gave roster bubble players a chance to give one final push to try to persuade the coaching staff they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. With one last opportunity, many players seized that chance to showcase what they can bring to the table.

With some tough decisions ahead for the coaching staff, some players did not make it easy for them. Here are five players who improved their odds after their preseason performance against the Colts.

Dedrick Mills

The third running back slot competition behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams has one of the most heated battles through the preseason between Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds, and Dedrick Mills. It has most thinking that the Lions may ultimately keep four running backs due to the stiff competition amongst the trio. Even though Jefferson did have the bulk of running opportunities, Mills showcased his versatility on the ground and in the air. While running the ball, he cranked out 21 yards on four carries while catching all four of his targets for 46 yards totaling 67 all-purpose yards, not bad for the undrafted Cornhusker. On top of his previous performances, Mills had put his name in the running to be part of the Lions running back corps.

Kevin Strong

The Lions addressed the defensive line heavily this offseason with the drafting of Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill and the trade addition of Michael Brockers; most thought the Lions were set up the middle. However, with Brockers on veteran rest and Onwuzurike limited with a back issue, it allowed the players to make an impression, and Kevin Strong did not waste those chances. Through training camp and preseason, he has been a force up the middle, and it continued against the Colts, recording three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and registered the lone sack for the defense. His strengths are showcased in the new defensive scheme and have proved he can be a solid rotational piece on the defensive line. With the injury chances, he will slot right in and not miss a beat.

Quintez Cephus

All offseason, many questions were surrounding the wide receiver room and how they would replace after nearly the entire receiver last year left. Many of the moves were uninspiring at best and didn't move the needle in a way that alleviated those concerns. Quintez Cephus, the lone returnee who saw snaps last year, wasn't even a guarantee of being part of the last regime. However, after the Colts game, he has secured his place on the Lions receiver corps. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1431398233301929984 He finished the game with three catches for 35 yards and that impressive touchdown catch. Coach Campbell highlighted Cephus after the game, saying he brings a "different flavor to the room" and more of a physical receiver. With his ability to play inside and outside, he can be a versatile weapon for the long haul. On top of the disappointing play from Breshard Perriman throughout, it gives Cephus a very good chance to stick with the Lions.

Corn Elder

The Lions nickel corner situation was in flux through training camp, especially after Corn Elder went down. They have a variation of Mike Ford, Nickell Robey-Coleman, and A.J. Parker, who has looked to have the position on lock after a couple of impressive performances. However, Elder needed to step forward after falling behind, and he did that against the Colts, securing the only interception for the Lions this preseason. From all indications for Coach Campbell, you need to make plays to earn a spot on the team, and Elder could make it happen. Now, will it be too little too late for him? Hard to say, but at least he is putting himself into the conversation. Campbell was also hoping for one of the nickel corners to show up on special teams; unfortunately, no one stepped up to the challenge. So if there is a roadblock for Elder, it'll be that inability, but he has at least showed he could make plays on defense.

Godwin Igwebuike

Like previously mentioned, the running back room is stock full of competition, and Godwin Igwebuike made it an even tighter race. The converted safety was looked to be a long shot at securing a spot considering he was going through a challenging position change. However, the coaches saw the potential of a natural running back than at safety and look to be paying off at this point. Now the stat line only shows seven carries for 25 yards, but the tough second effort he gave on his touchdown carry is what makes him stand out. His special team ability will push him over the top to grab one of the spots, and he more than showed three kickoff returns with a stout 90 yards. Campbell mentioned he was waving a massive flag and, with his versatility, has a runner and returner will do nothing but help his chances.

