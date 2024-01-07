Lions rookies set NFL offensive production record

The Detroit Lions took some heat for their draft strategy back in April. Those criticisms seem ice cold now that two of the primary sources of the scorn have set an NFL record.

First-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs and second-round tight end Sam LaPorta combined to become the first rookie class in NFL history to produce 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. It’s not an exclusive record for just two players, even though the Lions only needed two rookies to make it happen.

LaPorta’s first-quarter touchdown reception set the record was quickly followed by Gibbs’ touchdown run. It was the 10th touchdown for each.

The @Lions have topped 2,000+ scrimmage yards and 20+ scrimmage TDs in a season from a rookie class for the first time in franchise history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/TwlcuYFQrs — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 7, 2024

