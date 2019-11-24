The Lions passing game might be short another key piece Sunday against the Redskins, as rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson was downgraded to questionable with a shoulder injury, according to James Palmer.

There's a chance Hockenson still plays, but getting downgraded like this on Saturday isn't a great sign for the Lions.

Hockenson has caught 26 of 46 targets for 349 yards and two touchdowns so far in his rookie campaign. He's Detroit's fourth-leading receiver and trails only former Iowa teammate Noah Fant in receiving yards for rookie tight ends.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Detroit is already down quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will miss his third-straight game Sunday with a hip/back injury, so the Redskins' defense could be in line for a good day.

Other notable Lions that are already listed as out are Trey Flowers and Frank Ragnow.

The Redskins and Lions kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at FedEx Field.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Lions rookie TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) questionable vs Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington