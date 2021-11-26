Lions rookie report for the Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears

While this season is likely to go down as one of the worst in franchise history, Detroit Lions fans can find solace in the fact that the 2021 rookie class is performing well.

The offensive line featured two rookie starters, first-round pick Penei Sewell and undrafted free agent Tommy Kraemer. While Sewell has still not allowed a sack in six games, he did break a different streak. The rookie, who has not committed a penalty in over a month, had a false start and two holding calls against him that severely impacted the offense’s momentum.

Kraemer looked decent in his first career start. Filling in for an injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard, the rookie excelled at creating holes in the run game and didn’t allow a sack. Unfortunately, he wasn’t immune to whatever was causing the offensive line to commit so many penalties, as he was flagged for holding twice against Chicago.

Looked like rookie Tommy Kraemer was the catalyst there https://t.co/VubFg1P390 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) November 25, 2021

Wide receiver Amon-St. Brown emerged as the true number-one guy for Detroit. The rookie from USC took the field for all but one of the Lions’ offensive snaps and caught all four of the passes that came his way. He flashed his versatility as well as he was used plenty as a slot receiver while also lining up on the outside at times.

On defense, both Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike saw the field for about a third of the team’s snaps. Onwuzurike recorded his first career sack, but neither rookie lineman created much pressure up front. Their defense against the run was formidable, however. The two combined for five tackles, one going for a loss.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes had a very up-and-down day. Barnes had a very limited role on defense and failed to make much of an impact when he was on the field. He made one very impressive play late in the game where he made a tackle for loss, but followed that up on the next snap by messing up the coverage and allowing a first-down from tight end Cole Kmet.

Story continues

In the secondary, Jerry Jacobs never came off the field on defense and came away with five tackles and one very nice pass breakup. He has been a pleasant surprise as a starter at cornerback over the past few games for the Lions.

List

Takeaways from the Lions loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving

Kicker Riley Patterson suited up for his first NFL game and was perfect, making two of two extra point attempts. The Lions never took the opportunity to try a field goal, but Patterson did hit one from as far as 60 yards during pre-game warmups.

Rookies Jermar Jefferson, Ryan McCollum and Mark Gilbert all took snaps in this game but had very little to contribute.