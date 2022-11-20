Lions rookie report: Rookie takeaways help bring Lions a third-straight win

The Detroit Lions came out victorious against the New York Giants, and the heroics of two rookies helped make that 31-18 win possible.

First-round pick Aidan Hutchinson looked like a potential rookie of the year, despite not recording a sack. In a rare feat for a defensive lineman, the rookie recorded his second career interception, which he took back for a 20-yard gain. In the second half, he also recovered a fumble forced by cornerback Will Harris that helped the Lions maintain their lead over New York.

There's only one rookie with multiple sacks and interceptions this season. Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/Wc5K3c1cTL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Hutchinson did a great job both against the run and pass. He applied pressure to the Giants’ offensive line throughout the whole game as well and was part of the reason why Daniel Jones had to scramble or throw the ball away often. He finished the day with just three total tackles, but his play is defined by much more than his statline.

The other rookie who helped seal the win for Detroit was third-round pick Kerby Joseph. Joseph logged his third interception of the season against Daniel Jones and had an impressive 38-yard return after the pick. In a secondary plagued by injury, Joseph stayed healthy for most of the game and brought consistency to the defense.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez didn’t have his best game. The fan favorite struggled more than usual in coverage. His starting role won’t be in jeopardy though, as the linebacker corps as a whole didn’t play well. He had four total tackles on the day.

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was elevated once again from the practice squad and primarily played on special teams. Tight end James Mitchell was also active but did not contribute in any way.

Rookies Chase Lucas and Josh Paschal were both inactive for the game due to injuries.

