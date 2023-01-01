Lions rookie report: First-year pass rushers dominate over Bears

After a blowout loss the week before, the Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way with a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

This was a great team win in every aspect, but the Lions’ rookie class really stole the show.

#Lions rookies in the first half combined to produce: 3.5 sacks

1 FF

1 FR

#Lions rookies in the first half combined to produce: 3.5 sacks
1 FF
1 FR
1 INT

With some record-breaking stats in this win, here’s how Detroit’s class of 2022 did against the Bears:

EDGE James Houston

No player made more of an impact in this game than sixth-round pick James Houston.

In just his sixth career game, Houston took down Justin Fields three times while playing in a more prominent role than previous games. He has previously been used as a situational pass rusher, generally on third downs. Today he played a much larger percentage of snaps and it paid off.

His most notable play of the game was a strip-sack of Fields that really ended any and all momentum that the Bears had. He also showed off some versatility by playing the edge, dropping into coverage as a linebacker, and being used in multiple phases on special teams.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Houston wasn’t the only playmaking pass rusher in this game.

2022 second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was a destructive force throughout the entire game.

While Fields burned Detroit on a few big runs at the start of the game, Hutchinson did a fantastic job of adjusting and finding ways to contain the mobile quarterback.

Though he is only credited with 0.5 sacks, he deserves a ton of extra kudos for assisting his fellow teammates in getting the other six sacks for Detroit.

Hutchinson also came away with his third interception on the season and recovered the aforementioned fumble forced by Houston, all but solidifying his chances of becoming Defensive Rookie of the Year.

DL Josh Paschal

As if two rookie defensive linemen having solid performances wasn’t enough, second-round pick Josh Paschal decided he wanted in on the fun too.

Paschal, up to this point, has had a pretty quiet season due to injuries, but that changed today.

First career sack for Josh Paschal!

The rookie out of Kentucky recorded his first two career sacks against the Bears and proved to be a reliable rotational lineman on defense. Paired with Hutchinson and Houston, this trio will be a nightmare against opposing offenses for years to come.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez may have been sidelined near the end of the game due to an injury, but he was another core defensive player for most of this matchup.

Starting at inside linebacker, Rodriguez played well against the run and recorded four total tackles on the day.

S Kerby Joseph

Joseph also got the start at safety but didn’t have as strong of a game as his fellow rookies.

He struggled in coverage early on and was beat on a few receptions, but overall he was dependable enough to remain on the field throughout the game.

Joseph logged three tackles and broke up one pass attempt against Chicago.

WR Jameson Williams

Detroit’s other 2022 first-round pick had yet another week spent mostly on the bench.

Williams was targeted three times but was unable to come away with a reception on any of those passes. All three balls thrown his way were thrown by his feet or over his head.

He did make one major play on offense despite the frustrations in the receiving game. On a first-and-ten near the start of the third quarter, Williams took an end around for 40 yards while showing off his amazing ability to change direction at full speed.

TE James Mitchell

Mitchell may have not seen the same successes as his fellow tight ends recently, but he still has made small contributions to the offense when needed.

He seems to be behind both Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra on the depth chart but is used as a receiver sometimes in multiple tight end sets.

Mitchell had one reception for 15 yards.

