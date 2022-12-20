Lions rookie linebacker James Houston has made a major impact in his first four NFL games, and on Saturday he may make history.

Houston has recorded a sack in each of the four games he has played so far, and if he records a sack against the Panthers, he’ll be the first NFL player since sacks have been recorded who had a sack in each of his first five career games.

Houston is currently one of just three players in NFL history who have had a sack in their first four games. The others are Santana Dotson in 1992 and Terrell Suggs in 2003.

A sixth-round draft pick who began his college career at Florida and then was recruited to Jackson State by Deion Sanders, Houston didn’t make the Lions’ initial roster but spent the start of this season on the practice squad before getting called up to the active roster before Thanksgiving. He’s been on a tear since then, making other teams wish they had signed Houston when he was available, and making opposing quarterbacks wish he were still on the practice squad.

Lions rookie James Houston can become first player ever with sacks in his first five games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk