Lions rookie expectations: Undrafted rookies will play major role versus Broncos

With very few healthy bodies left on the active roster, the Detroit Lions were forced to call up seven players from the practice squad and tap into what little depth they had at just about every position.

For the few members of the 2021 rookie class that remain on the active roster, this means they will have a much larger role to play if the Lions want to remain competitive versus the Denver Broncos.

On the offensive line, Penei Sewell should be good to go at right tackle despite being listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury. Sewell has been having a stellar season so far, and has earned some very warranted praise because of his successes.

Penei Sewell two blocks in one play 😤 pic.twitter.com/nhbwLfr5n5 — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2021

Because center Evan Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, undrafted rookie Ryan McCollum will be the only center for the Lions going into this game. McCollum has taken just seven snaps on offense so far this season so this will be his first real experience in a game.

With both starting guards listed as questionable, undrafted rookie Tommy Kraemer will be the only backup on the roster. Kraemer had some struggles with penalties when he filled in at right guard on Thanksgiving. With the current depth, any injury to the offensive line will be catastrophic for Detroit.

With starting running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams out, seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson finds himself at the top of the position’s depth chart. Jefferson has been extremely effective on his limited touches and has the chance to prove he’s capable of a larger role against Denver.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first career touchdown came in the form of a game-winning reception in the end zone last Sunday. Now with more receptions and receiving yards than any other Lions receiver, St. Brown has firmly put himself as WR1 for Detroit. With no strong talent at running back, this could be a huge day in the receiving game for the rookie.

With starting tight end T.J. Hockenson’s prospects of playing looking doubtful, the Lions have to rely on two undrafted rookies. Brock Wright had been used mainly as a blocker throughout this season but showed some playmaking ability after making a big touchdown catch last week against Minnesota. Shane Zylstra was called up from the practice squad and will be the sole backup and blocking option behind Wright.

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

On the defensive line, Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike both were afflicted by the flu bug that went around the practice facility all week. While both are listed as questionable, they should be healthy enough to play against Denver. The rookie duo earned the most snap counts of their career in the win against the Vikings and should be able to carry that momentum into this week.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes had a decent showing in his first career start last weekend but wasn’t without his struggles. He will once again start alongside Alex Anzalone at inside linebacker. Barnes’ coverage skills need improvement, but he does seem to be serviceable as a run defender.

In the secondary, undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs will start at cornerback. Jacobs had seven total tackles, two tackles for a loss of yardage, and a quarterback hit last week. The rookie has seriously put himself into contention for a full-time starting role next season.

Kicker Riley Patterson also dealt with the flu this week but should be full-go for Sunday’s game. He was perfect on all six kicks against Minnesota and could be the kicker of the future for Detroit.