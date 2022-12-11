Lions roll past Vikings for fifth win in 6 games

Not in our house.

The Detroit Lions refused to concede the NFC North title to the visiting Minnesota Vikings in Ford Field, winning 34-23.

Detroit’s impressive victory prevented the Vikings, who entered the game at 10-2, from clinching the division title. The above-capacity crowd of 66,374 was treated to a great game, one which the Lions never trailed.

It was not easy. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson torched the Detroit defense for a career-high 223 receiving yards, part of a day where Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins threw for over 400. But Jared Goff had a prolific day of his own. Goff passed for 330 yards and three TDs

Detroit’s lead was uneasy but never seriously threatened. Every time the Vikings closed it to a one-score game, the Lions offense answered. Detroit scored on all four of its second-half possessions to secure the win and improve to 6-7.

No play was bigger than a gutsy third-down call late in the game. After LB Josh Woods easily secured an onside kick attempt, the Lions were faced with a third down. Right tackle Penei Sewell lined up in the left slot, motioned across the field and caught a pass from Goff to convert at a critical time. Kicker Michael Badgley nailed the 48-yard field goal attempt to secure the victory.

The Lions did not turn the ball over and posted 464 total yards of offense. The Detroit defense held Minnesota to just 22 rushing yards and forced two takeaways in the win.

The Lions head to the New York Jets next Sunday with a chance to improve their playoff chances.

