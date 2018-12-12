Lions roasted after trying to get Matthew Stafford to the Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn’t put up big numbers this season. Through 13 games, Stafford is on pace to post his lowest yardage total, touchdown output, quarterback rating and QBR in years.

Despite that, the Lions sent out a tweet advocating for Stafford to make the Pro Bowl. It didn’t go over well.

Is this a Joke!? — Alex 1110 (@A11ex_1110) December 12, 2018





This might be the funniest thing I’ve read today! 😂😂🤣😂 — David (@dmick65) December 12, 2018





Not even close to a Pro Bowl year. — Melkor71 (@Greg19711) December 12, 2018





That’s just a small sampling of the dumpster fire of negativity in the team’s mentions. You can view a more comprehensive list of tweets at your own risk.

By pretty much every stat, Stafford is not worthy of the Pro Bowl this season. He ranks 15th with 3,187 passing yards, is tied for 18th with 18 touchdown passes and 26th with 6.9 yards per attempt.

The 30-year-old got off to a rough start this season, throwing four interceptions in a Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. Stafford then rebounded, throwing 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions over the next seven games.

Matthew Stafford has had a down year in 2018. (AP Photo)

His numbers cratered after the Lions traded receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles. In six games without Tate, Stafford has thrown for four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Stafford was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2014, and opted to skip the event after the 2016 season due to an injury.

