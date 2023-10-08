Lions roar to a big early lead, cruise to a Week 5 win over the Panthers

Shortly after the Detroit Lions walloped the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, I wrote that the first half of that Thursday night game was “as awesome of a half of Detroit Lions experience as I can ever recall.”

The Lions didn’t top that level of fun in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, but they sure tried. Detroit cruised to a 42-24 home win to keep the Panthers winless.

As in Green Bay, the Lions roared out to a big early lead in a dominating first half. Detroit led 28-10 at the half thanks to four touchdowns on five possessions. The Lions defense picked off Bryce Young twice and also scooped up a fumble recovery. Carolina moved the ball in small chunks but couldn’t do anything that threatened the Lions defense down the field, and Aaron Glenn’s unit was confident enough to let them make the mistakes.

Detroit didn’t make any of those critical mistakes. The game was not as close as the final margin would indicate; Carolina scored two officiating-assisted touchdowns late in the game to make the margin closer, but the outcome was never in doubt from about the middle of the second quarter.

Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and three TDs, two of them to rookie TE Sam LaPorta. David Montgomery was the only Lions RB to rush the ball in the first three quarters and posted 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Craig Reynolds added 48 more rushing yards on six carries on one drive, capping it with Detroit’s final points and his first career touchdown.

This was the case of Detroit being the better team in all phases and confidently playing like it. It’s not something Lions fans are accustomed to seeing from the home team, but it’s certainly something the fans enjoy.

Fans leaving with 7 min left, not because the Lions are blown out, but because the Lions are too damn good… 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/eDjBuZ6y8S — SandmanLions (@Sandman7773) October 8, 2023

Dan Campbell’s Lions improve to 4-1 and in control of first place in the NFC North. They head to Tampa Bay for Week 6.

