Lions to reveal new uniforms prior to the NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have a busy April ahead for them and the city of Detroit. They are hosting the NFL Draft and now they are also going to be unveiling new uniforms for the team.

Team president Rod Wood confirmed the new uniforms during a media session on Monday. The team also had their draft hat get unveiled which may be a hint at the new color scheme and design for the team.

Check out the new Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft hat https://t.co/hjzAk3oorp pic.twitter.com/U7ioZuvFZl — The Lions Wire (@thelionswire) March 25, 2024

According to Fan Nation, the event to unveil the uniforms will take place on April 18.

The team has been eligible for a logo and uniform design for several years now. They have not indicated any changes in recent history but perhaps some new uniforms top usher in a new era of winning would do wonders for everyone involved within the franchise.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire