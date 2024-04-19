The Lions reveal their new uniforms

After lots of hype and speculation about the potential designs, the Detroit Lions unveiled their new uniform combinations on Thursday night.

It’s the first redesign of the team’s jerseys and base uniforms since the current regime of GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell took over before the 2021 season. The Lions have had the same basic design since the 2017 season.

The new jerseys feature a wider font in the numbers and changes to the striping and chest designs. The colors remain the same Honolulu blue and silver, and an alternate black third jersey has been added. They can be worn with all-black pants as well.

Some examples, courtesy of the Lions:

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2024 uniform media day in New Hudson, MI on March 6, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during the 2024 uniform media day in New Hudson, MI on March 7, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the 2024 uniform media day in New Hudson, MI on March 6, 2024. (Detroit Lions)

