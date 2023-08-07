Lions reportedly signing QB Teddy Bridgwater

The Detroit Lions are signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network' Ian Rapoport reports.

Terms of the agreement weren't reported. Detroit will be Bridgewater's sixth NFL stop since he joined the Minnesota Vikings as a first-round pick out of Louisville in 2014. A series of injuries has stunted his career, but Bridgewater's remained a valuable NFL contributor as a backup and part-time starter in recent seasons.

Bridgewater last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He made five appearances including two starts as a series of head injuries and concussions forced starter Tua Tagovailoa to the sideline. He completed 62% of his passes for 683 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bridgewater, like Tagovailoa, was sidelined with his own injuries last season, including a stint in concussin protocol early in a Week 5 start against the New York Jets. He was sidelined later in the season with a dislocated pinkie in his throwing hand.

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly joining the Lions for his sixth NFL stop. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Bridgewater will presumably back up starter Jared Goff in Detroit. The Lions also have career backup Nate Sudfeld and third-round rookie Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) on the roster.

Bridgewater, 30, has completed 66.4% of his career passes for an average of 193.8 yards per game with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 78 appearances, 65 of them starts. He's played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in addition to the the Vikings and Dolphins. He made his only career Pro Bowl in his second season in 2015.

If he remains healthy, Bridgewater projects as one of the league's stronger backups on a Lions team with high hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Lions posted a winning record at 9-8 last season, the second under head coach Dan Campbell and with Goff at quarterback.