Lions reportedly discussing a Chase Daniel trade

Matthew Stafford may not be the only Lions quarterback with a new team as of March 17.

The Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding Chase Daniel, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Adds Schefter, in what could be viewed either a favor to Daniel’s agent or to the Lions as they try to shop him: “Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans.”

Daniel has a base salary of $4.3 million in 2021, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed. Trading him before June 2 would trigger a $1.5 million cap charge.

As noted by Field Yates of ESPN.com, Daniel has made $38.7 million during his NFL career, despite throwing for only 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

