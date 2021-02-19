Lions remain one of the NFL’s most affordable teams to see play in person

The Detroit Lions remain one of the most affordable tickets and fan experiences in the NFL. Only four teams have a lower average cost to attend a game and experience the stadium than the Lions.

The list, compiled by TNBets, breaks down the cost of a single ticket, two beers, one hot dog and the fees for parking. Ford Field remains on the low end of the NFL cost spectrum at a figure of $126.87.

Newer stadiums dominate the top of the list, with the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas atop the cost index. It requires over $100 more per person to see the Raiders at home than the Lions.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic impacting attendance for 2020, the figures are based on the 2019 prices and changes for 2020 that were published prior to the alterations for the coronavirus protocols.

