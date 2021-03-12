Lions have released TE Jesse James per reports

One of the bigger swings and misses in free agency in Lions history has mercifully come to an end. The Lions have released tight end Jesse James after two underperforming, underwhelming seasons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move.

Releasing James frees up at least $2.1 million in salary cap room for 2021. If the team designates James as a June 1st cut, the figure goes up to $5 million. There is no indication on the contractual fine print of his release.

James signed with the Lions prior to the 2019 season after four seasons with modest success in Pittsburgh. Then-GM Bob Quinn turned some heads by paying the career backup $25 million over four years.

It was obvious from the very first training camp session in 2019 that the move might not work out. James just didn’t have the athleticism or the consistency to his blocking to handle the role designed for the No. 2 tight end in Darrell Bevell’s offense. He caught just 30 passes for 272 yards in two seasons in Detroit, a lower total than any of his final three years in Pittsburgh.

Related