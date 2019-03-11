Lions release Trevor Bates

The Lions have been one of the league’s busiest teams on Monday as they have signed or reached agreements with wide receiver Danny Amendola, defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Jesse James.

They’ve also dropped a player from the roster. The team announced that they have released linebacker Trevor Bates.

Bates was arrested in New York City in January and faces charges of second- and third-degree assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration. Bates was taken to a police station after refusing to pay a cab fare and went for a mental health evaluation after hitting a police sergeant.

Bates had three tackles in nine games for the Lions last year.