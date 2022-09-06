Lions release rookie TE Derrick Deese from the practice squad

The Detroit Lions made a move on the practice squad on a day when the players were off from practice. On Tuesday, the team announced it has released rookie tight end Derrick Deese from the practice squad.

Deese is an undrafted rookie from San Jose State. He was part of the team’s final roster cutdown and immediately signed to the practice squad last week during the initial formation. Deese was at his best in training camp and preseason games on special teams.

Detroit now has an opening on the 16-man practice squad. No immediate replacement for Deese has been signed as of press time. The Lions return to the practice field on Wednesday to get ready for the Week 1 visit from the Philadelphia Eagles.

