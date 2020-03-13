The Lions have parted ways with a member of their starting offensive line from the 2019 season.

The team announced the release of right tackle Rick Wagner on Friday.

Wagner signed a five-year deal with the team before the 2017 season. He was set to count $11.9 million against the cap for the 2020 season and the Lions will clear $9 million of that money heading into the new league year.

Wagner started 40 games over his three years in Detroit.

The Lions have Tyrell Crosby and Dan Skipper on hand as backup tackles, although they could also try to address the position in free agency or the draft. They’re also likely to be looking for help at right guard as Graham Glasgow said this week that he expects to move on as a free agent.

Lions release Rick Wagner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk