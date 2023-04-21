Lions release Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore following gambling suspensions

The Detroit Lions moved on from two of the four players who were suspended due to gambling violations on Friday. The team released safety C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus after both of them were served indefinite suspensions for gambling; they will miss at least one season as a result.

Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were also suspended six games but they remain on the roster.

Cephus had been with the Lions since 2020 when he was selected in the fifth round of the draft. He played 22 games and made six starts, totaling 568 yards receiving with four touchdowns. He played just four games last season and five in 2021.

Moore was with the Lions for the last four seasons, playing 56 games with one start. He was primarily a special teams player, only playing about 15% of the snaps the last two seasons in Detroit.

According to Ian Rapoport, Cephus and Moore were found to have bet on NFL games, which is why they were suspended at least a year. Williams and Berryhill were found to have bet on college games, doing so at the Lions’ facility.

From @NFLNetwork: On the major gambling suspensions this morning — those suspended at least a year were found to have gambling on NFL games. Those suspended six games placed bets on college games but from their facility. pic.twitter.com/dzHWZst5Yz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire