The Lions will release OLB Trey Flowers next week

Trey Flowers’ time in Detroit is coming to a close. The Lions have informed the veteran defensive end/outside linebacker that he will be released prior to March 18th. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was the first to report the news.

It’s not an unexpected move. Flowers is due a $1.6 million roster bonus on Friday, March 18th and the Lions don’t want to pay any more than needed. Depending on the structure of the release, the Lions will save at least $10.386 million in salary cap room for 2022. If designated a post-June 1st release, that figure goes up to $16 million.

Flowers was set to be the highest-paid Lions defender with a $16 million salary for 2022. He signed a five-year, $90 million contract as a free agent prior to the 2019 season after several years with the New England Patriots. He was one of the marquee figures of the “Patriot Way” path the Lions took under former GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

He has battled injuries over the last two seasons, managing just 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the last two seasons. Flowers, 28, was a strong presence in the locker room and the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020.

List