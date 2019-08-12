Lions release Marcus Cooper, sign another corner

The Lions decided to get younger at cornerback.

The team announced that veteran Marcus Cooper had been released, and that they had signed cornerback Jamar Summers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Summers was with the Dolphins this offseason, after a stint in the AAF. He went to camp with the Steelers last year as an undrafted rookie from UConn.

The Lions brought Cooper in last season, and re-signed him to a one-year deal in March. The 29-year-old has also spent time with the 49ers, Chiefs, Cardinals, and Bears.