Lions release LB Jamie Collins amid apparent lack of trade interest

A day after head coach Dan Campbell confirmed they were shopping Jamie Collins on the trade market, the Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that they have released the veteran linebacker.

The transaction arrive on the heels of a report last week by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Lions were looking to move Collins in an effort to get younger at his position. Collins, 31, was in his second season in Detroit. Campbell confirmed on Monday that the Lions "were working" on trading Collins.

Collins joined the Lions in 2020 on a three-year deal with $18 million guaranteed under the Matt Patricia regime. He previously played for the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl when Patricia was New England's defensive coordinator.

Jamie Collins is done in Detroit. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Lions overhauled their front office and coaching staff in the offseason, and Collins wasn't a part of Campbell's and general manager Brad Holmes' plans. He started in Detroit's first two games this season, tallying 10 tackles in losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers but struggled in pass coverage as the Lions allowed a combined 76 points. He did not play in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens after the report that Detroit was shopping him.

A Pro Bowler in 2015 and a nine-season NFL starter, Collins could draw interest from a number of teams seeking linebacker help.