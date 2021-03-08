Lions release LB Christian Jones and OL Russell Bodine

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Detroit Lions announced two more players will not be back with the team. Detroit released linebacker Christian Jones and offensive lineman Russell Bodine.

Jones played three seasons in Detroit and started 42 of 45 games. His best season was his first, logging 69 tackles and showing versatility at playing all over the formation. His play declined and so did his playing time, with the 30-year-old playing less than half the defensive snaps in 2020.

Bodine was a reserve offensive lineman signed during the 2020 season. He never played for the Lions and hasn’t taken a regular-season snap since 2018 in Buffalo.

Cutting the two players saves the team some valuable salary cap room. Jones saves the Lions at least $2.56 million, and that figure goes up if he is designated as a post-June 1 release. Bodine’s release frees up $850,000. Both figures are per Over The Cap.

