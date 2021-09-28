Lions release Jamie Collins

Linebacker Jamie Collins isn’t getting traded, but he is leaving Detroit.

The Lions announced that Collins has been released on Tuesday. The team spent the last week trying to trade the veteran and head coach Dan Campbell said that there were suitors for his services, but the team opted to move on without getting any compensation in return.

Collins was in his second season with the Lions and he started 14 games last season. He also started the first two games of this season, but Campbell said the team wanted to give more playing time to younger players like fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes.

Barnes started and made four tackles in the Week Three loss to the Ravens.

Collins will become a free agent immediately and is able to sign with any team that might be interested in adding some experience to their linebacking corps.

