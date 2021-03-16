Lions will release DT Danny Shelton, save millions in cap room

The Detroit Lions are set to release starting nose tackle Danny Shelton to help free up salary cap space. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the pending move on Tuesday morning and it was quickly confirmed by a team source.

Shelton is entering the second season of a two-year, $8 million deal he signed before last season. Cutting the 28-year-old nose tackle will save the Lions $4 million against the salary cap for 2021.

In 12 games, all starts, for the Lions, “Feast Mode” notched 37 tackles and one sack playing nose tackle. Last year’s rookie, John Penisini, is poised to take over Shelton’s role.

