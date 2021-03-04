Lions will release Desmond Trufant

Cornerback Desmond Trufant is on his way out in Detroit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions have informed Trufant that he will be released. The move is expected to come at the start of the new league year on March 17.

Trufant signed a two-year deal with the Lions as a free agent last year, but only appeared in six games as he battled hamstring injuries for much of the year. He had 20 tackles, a sack, and an interception in those games.

Trufant spent the first seven years of his career with the Falcons.

The move will create over $6.1 million in cap space and leave $6 million in dead money on the cap.

