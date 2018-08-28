Lions release Ayers a day after signing him

Robert Ayers was not with the Detroit Lions for long.

Detroit announced on Tuesday they were releasing the 32-year-old defensive end. Ayers agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions on Monday.

Ayers recorded two sacks and 31 total tackles in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The nine-year veteran was originally picked by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2009 draft. He has registered 34.5 career sacks with Denver, Tampa Bay and the New York Giants.

The Lions will finish the preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. They will face the New York Jets in week one action on September 10.