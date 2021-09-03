New Lions receive their numbers amongst several jersey changes

With plenty of options to choose from following roster cuts, the new members of the Detroit Lions were given their jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge will wear number 18, which was previously worn in Detroit by Geronimo Allison. Hodge was claimed off of waivers by the Lions just a day after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

After releasing both of their kickers, Detroit put in a claim for Austin Seibert to fill the void at the position. Seibert will wear number 4, which was just donned by his predecessor Randy Bullock. Seibert also wore that number during his time in Cleveland.

Acquired in a recent trade with the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Trinity Benson will sport the number 17 in Detroit.

On the practice squad, Steven Montez was given the number 19 — one that is seldom worn by quarterbacks. Cornerback Parnell Motley will wear 29 and edge rusher Jessie Lemonier will wear 52. Tight ends Jared Pinkney and Shane Zylstra were given numbers 82 and 84, respectively.

Two members on the 53-man roster also switched their jersey numbers.

Linebacker Austin Bryant, who has worn 94 in Detroit for the last two seasons, has moved into the single-digits and will now play with the number 2 on his jersey.

Defensive back Bobby Price switched his number to 27 after making the roster due to him and long snapper Scott Daly both sharing 47 during training camp.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was signed to the practice squad, will now wear the number 1 instead of 43, which he held for the last few weeks.