Are the Lions really a ‘fraudulent’ contender? | Zero Blitz

JASON FITZ: Stephen A. Smith always gonna have a take for us. He's got one. The Lions are fraudulent, hot take, not take?

DIANNA RUSSINI: It's a hot take, because it's unfair, and it's typical Stephen A., just reacting to one damn game, OK? This team has shown that they've been able to beat really good teams this year.

I mean, did he forget about the Chiefs game? I mean, to have one flat game-- And, yeah, I know it wasn't good. They got blown out. I'm OK. You can have one of those once in a while.

And Dan Campbell even said after the game, or at least he alluded to it, that he thought it was good for them. Like, they needed that. They needed a little slap in the face, remind them of who they are, how they got there, right, because I don't think they're a top-shelf team. I don't.

But I do think they're a type of team that could sneak in there later in the year. They remind me so much of those 2019 Tennessee Titans, remember? They made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game, and wound up losing to the Chiefs, but they took down the Patriots. They took down the Ravens that year. And they were not better.

That's what the Lions remind me of. So I'm not ready to call them fakes. I'm not ready to say that they've lost their luster. Not at all.

JASON FITZ: Yeah, I'm with you 100% on this. And by the way, I'm gonna take the Olympic model for teams this year in the NFL. Remember, like, figure skating in the Olympics, where they would always be, at the end, they'd be like, all right, we're gonna take out your top score and your lowest score, and we're not gonna count those.

Like, I think, this year, we're gonna have to take out your worst game and your best game, and we're not gonna count those, and then the rest of the body of the work. So now the Lions have given us their worst game. It won't get worse than this. I'm not gonna go suddenly freaking out, if I'm a Detroit Lions fan. I have a sneaking suspicion, at home, on Monday night, against the Raiders, they're gonna get that right quickly.