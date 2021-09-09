Lions will 'be ready' for Trey Lance, not fooled by 49ers' secrecy

Lions will 'be ready' for Lance, not fooled by 49ers' secrecy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance missed a week practice due to the small finger fracture he suffered in the 49ers' final preseason game. Lance was limited in practice Wednesday, and Jimmy Garoppolo broke the news himself that he would start Sunday's season-opener against the Detroit Lions.

But Dan Campbell is well aware of the tricks teams play with the injury report and plans to have the Lions prepared to face Lance should the No. 3 overall pick trot onto the field Sunday.

“I’m well aware of all of the games people play,” Campbell said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s very easy to sit a guy out and then when all of you leave, the media leaves, he’s out there. I’ve been around where a guy had a neck brace on and then everybody left and then he throws it off and he’s out there at practice.

“So, I’m well aware of those things. We have to prepare like he’s playing. We’ll have a plan for him and we’ll be ready.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn't personally announce the starter before Sunday's game becasue he didn't see an advantage in letting the Lions know who would be under center.

Campbell will have to spend time game planning for both Garoppolo and Lance, which will give the 49ers a competitive advantage against a team many expect will finish at the bottom of the league this season.

There is little doubt that Lance will play Sunday if he is deemed fully healthy, and the Lions plan to be ready for No. 5 to trot onto the field.

You can't sneak anything past Dan Campbell.

